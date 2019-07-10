Thousands of dollars of damage done to downtown Bangor church during break in

Police are investigating a break in at a church in Bangor.

Someone made their way into Columbia Street Baptist church late Monday or early Tuesday morning by throwing a rock into a side window and climbing through.

They caught the person on surveillance video.

Once inside, the intruder made his way through several rooms kicking in and damaging several doorways.

Nothing was stolen but church officials estimate the culprit did $5,000 to $7,000 worth of damage.

Pastor Stan Moody says, "One of the downsides, I guess, of being a downtown church, which we're committed to be, working with the neighborhood here is that you're going to experience something like this occasionally. We don't have any anger or anguish about a person like that, he needs help obviously."

Police continue to investigate and have not made an arrest.