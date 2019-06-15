Thousands of cyclists will hit the road this weekend; drivers use caution

More than 1,400 cyclists are treking across Maine this weekend.

It's all part of the 35th annual Trek Across Maine to support the American Lung Association.

Trekkers aim to raise over $1.3 million.

The American Lung Association is asking drivers and residents for their support and patience as cyclists make their way through Brunswick, Lewiston, Waterville, and surrounding towns and cities.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the weekend:

•Saturday, June 15, participants ride from 7am – 3pm: Day 2 start line is at Bates College in Lewiston, Day 2 finish line is at Colby College in Waterville

•Sunday, June 16, participants ride between 7am- 3pm: Day 3 start line is at Colby College in Waterville, Ride finish line at Brunswick Rec Center in Brunswick