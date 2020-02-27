Thousands of Mainers without power

Thousands of Mainers were without power Thursday as a strong storm high winds to the state.

The storm dumped heavy rain across coastal and inland areas, while the mountains saw heavy, wet snow.

Central Maine Power reported more than 19,559 outages as of 11 a.m.

Emera Maine is reporting around 1,681 outages as of 11 am.

The storm is bringing wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph through the afternoon.

CMP said it has brought in all of its line crews and support staff, as well as 70 in-state contractor line crews to deal with the outages.

"CMP is carefully tracking this storm and will dedicate our resources to the parts of the state where wet snow and wind could potentially present a risk for outages," said Kevin Elwell, director of electric distribution for CMP.

CMP said the company is also coordinating with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and county emergency management agencies to make sure downed line and debris-clearing priorities are followed in local communities.

