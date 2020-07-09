Thousands of Mainers still without power following severe storms on Wednesday

Thousands of Mainers are still without power after severe storms pushed through sections of the state On Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Central Maine Power reported 6, 583 outages. At the peak of the storms there were more than 10,000 outages.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds to large portions of western and southern Maine on Wednesday.

It was also a busy night for first responders as multiple fires are believed to have been started by lightning strikes.

In Buxton, firefighters were called to Fogg Road sometime after 6 p.m. due to a garage fire believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

The attached home was not damaged.

Incredible video showed flames shooting up the middle of a tree in Wales after a lightning strike. Firefighters put out the flames before it could spread.

There were four fires reported in the Bridgton / Harrison area.

Also in Harrison, strong winds brought down two trees and a power line across Cape Monday Road.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in any of the fires.