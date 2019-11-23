Thousands of Mainers fill Cross Center for Harvest Festival

The Maine Harvest Festival kicked off today at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

More than one hundred and seventy-five local food and farming vendors filled the arena.

Vendors are set up with tastings, samples and products for sale.

Organizers expect thousands of Mainers to attend the weekend long event.

"We're experiencing Maine and all our Maine farmers and Maine food processors. Brewers, sampling, holiday shopping, it's just way to much to imagine. So people just really need to come see it and see it for themselves what a delight," said Festival Director Judi Perkins.

The Harvest Festival is continuing tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.