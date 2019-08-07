Thousands enjoy the Taste of Waterville

Thousands of people came out Wednesday to one of the biggest events of the year in Central Maine.

The Taste of Waterville featured dozens of restaurants, lots of drinks, and live music.

It wouldn't be the Taste without the annual meatball eating contest and wing eating contest as well.

Organizers say they're happy to bring everyone in the community together for a day of fun.

"Community is great," said the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce's Kelly Smith, who has been working on this event for over 6 months. "This is when people get to know each other. People get to see each other that they may not see during the year, especially sometimes the older generation because they can reconnect with people all in one place."

The annual event also had a performance from Maine's most renowned Elvis impersonator.