Those who have filed for unemployment to see added benefit beginning next week

Those who have filed for unemployment will see an additional $600 early next week, according to state officials.

That extra amount of weekly benefits is being given as part of the federal CARES Act.

They say there isn't anything additional that Mainers need to do in order to receive those funds.

But you must have an existing unemployment insurance claim, continue filing weekly certifications, and be eligible to receive benefits.

The phone line hours at the unemployment office will now be extended, too.

They'll be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone line was previously only open until 12:15 p.m.

The Department says they have hired extra staff to manage the high volume of calls.

You can find out more about the process by visiting maine.gov/ unemployment.