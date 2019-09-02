Thorndike woman known for her stove shop passes away at age 89

A Thorndike woman once selected as one of the "10 Most Outstanding Women of Northern and Eastern Maine" has died.

Bea Bryant and her late husband, Joe, owned Bryant Stove Works and were two of the first ten members of the Antique Stove Association founded in 1983.

The "doll circus room" in the couple's shop was a popular destination for visitors from all around making the business one of the special recommended stops featured in the Rand McNally Road Atlas.

Bea Bryant was 89.

Read her full obituary here: http://m.ripostafh.com/obituaries/events?obituaryId=6845866