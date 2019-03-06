Thorndike residents to vote on proposed ordinance to make the fire department municipal

Residents of Thorndike will be voting on replacing their current fire company with a municipal department.

The vote comes after all but one of the town's firefighters resigned last Wednesday after a letter from four county emergency service agencies was sent to the town's selectmen.

The letter noted safety concerns and a lack of leadership within the Thorndike Department.

Since the meeting the company has gained six new fully trained members as well as a new fire chief.

Nevertheless, at a town meeting held Wednesday night, town selectmen decided to move forward with a proposed ordinance to make the department municipal, subjecting it to more oversight from the town.

Town selectman Bob Carter says, "A lot of towns are going to municipal versus incorporated fire departments. The selectmen handle the purse strings for the fire department. This way here it gives them a little more control, so to speak, on who will be their fire chief and what the responsibilities are."

To view a copy of the proposed ordinance you can visit thorndikeme.com.

The vote will be held on March 16th at nine in the morning at the town hall.