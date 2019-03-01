Thorndike residents to vote on drafted ordinance regarding fire department

The Thorndike Volunteer Fire Department is rebuilding after most of its firefighters resigned last week.

Selectmen received a letter in January from four Waldo County public safety officials concerned over faulty equipment, a lack of training and issues with leadership of the Thorndike department.

Thorndike officials today told us they have five new firefighters.

The town's fire department is an association, meaning firefighters vote for the chief and other officers while the town maintains veto power over the chief and funding.

Town officials have drafted an ordinance to change that and to make it a municipal department.

It will be voted on at the town meeting in mid-March.