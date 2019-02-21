Thorndike firefighters resign amidst conflict

The Thorndike Fire Department is essentially dissolved.

All but two of their members resigned at a select board meeting last night.

The conflict arose after four high-ranking public safety officials in Waldo County sent a letter to the selectmen.

Robert Carter, Second Selectman says, "On January 31st, we received a letter, and it goes on to explain the safety issues they're concerned with. They don't feel as though Thorndike Fire Department or the surrounding communities that also respond to the fires are safe."

The letter cites issues with faulty equipment, lack of training, and a concern over leadership.

The selectmen thought the letter brought up key issues that needed to be addressed.

Carter says, "It's nothing personal with the selectmen, it's just selectmen have to protect the townspeople."

Firefighters with the department say they have brought up these concerns before, asking selectmen for funding.

Unlike may other Waldo County communities, Thorndike's fire department is not a municipal department but an association -- meaning firefighters vote for the chief and other officers while the town maintains veto power over the chief and funding.

Shawn Bristol, Captain of the Thorndike Fire Company says, "The town has refused to comply with the Maine state law to provide our members with the emergency vehicle operator training as well as forcing our members to operate with outdated and deteriorating equipment."

According to selectmen meeting minutes dating from August through December of 2018, funding for fixing one of the department's engines was asked for, but exact quotes for repairs were requested and never supplied.

As for training, according to the minutes, discussion was held at the January meeting but arguments over the type of training needed and cost to supply it were never resolved.

Carter says, "We don't not give them money. They come to us, 'we need hose,' whatever they need, yep it's in your budget, sure."

Bristol says, "We cannot allow our members to be put in any more danger. We wish that there was an alternative compromise made. As a company, we were willing to make command changes, but first the town had to be willing to work with us, and they weren't."

Carter says, "As for the future of our fire department, rather than our fire department being incorporated, we are looking at going to a municipal fire department structure. Many towns are doing it. They find it neater, and they find they can maintain more quality."

Selectmen say they've been in contact with Waldo County Communications to inform them they have limited staffing, asking dispatchers to send mutual aid if there's an incident in Thorndike.

A resident we spoke with says she's worried and warns her neighbors to have their garden hoses ready.