People celebrate big milestone for the town of Thorndike

People came together Saturday to celebrate a big birthday for the town of Thorndike.

It's the town's bicentennial.

There were all sorts of activities for the kids, live music, performances, and craft vendors too.

This day is not only to celebrate the town but also it's history.

Jeff Trafton, Chairman, Thorndike Parks and Rec, said, "It goes back to heritage. It's kind of a way to look back at where we've been and we want to look forward to where we're going, and I think it brings the town together."

There were historical displays and a touch a truck event at the fire station.

The event ended at dark.