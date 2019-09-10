Thorndike Bicentennial celebration

The Town of Thorndike will be celebrating thier Bicentennial on September 14th.

Jeff Trafton, Chairman of the Thorndike Recreation Committee was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

"The celebration kicks off with a Parade at 10 am. The day continues with games for the kids, a chicken barbeque, music, historical displays, vendors and much more. It will be a fun filled day for all ages," said Tafton.

Call 322-9213 for more information or email Sheriff@waldocountyme.gov.