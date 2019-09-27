Thomaston Grammar School celebrates 10 years of garden and outdoor classroom

Thomaston Grammar School is celebrating ten years of its garden and outdoor classroom.

The garden is taken care of by fifth graders.

They learn science, math, and anything else they can in a new, fun way that gets kids outside, and active.

"The biggest benefit is that kids get to come out and do some hands on learning, figure out where their food comes from, and then eventually take it back into the classroom and use it in their kitchen classroom that I have," says Lynn Snow, a fifth grade teacher at the school.

Next spring they will begin planting an apple orchard next to the garden as well.

"We just received word that we received a grant, and we will be planting an apple orchard adjacent to the garden," said Lynn.