Thomas Hill Standpipe undergoes maintenance

The Bangor Water District says when the Thomas Hill Standpipe is more than 120 years old, there's always work that can be done to preserve it.

Workers are replacing the underdrains and surfaces of the promenade deck at this historic site.

A Bangor Water District Engineer says the project will cost around $78,000.

The work should be done by next month.

Amanda Soucie, Bangor Water District Engineer, said, "The promenade deck is actually a synthetic rubber roofing material, and it’s overlaid with stall mats to provide a good walking service and to preserve the rubber roof. This is lightweight, and it’s durable, and it’s expected to last 20 years."

The maintenance will be finished just in time for the popular Fall Tour on October 9th.