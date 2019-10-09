Thomas Hill Standpipe opens for fall tour

When the weather cooperates it's one of the best ways to take in the landscape of the Bangor area.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe was open for fall tours Wednesday.

Folks filed up the winding staircase to take in all that mother nature has to offer.

The roughly 120-year-old standpipe only opens four times a year and folks say fall is one of their favorites.

"How was it climbing the steps up here?"

"It was really hard and my legs are really tired because I rode my bike all the way here, and I had to walk up all those steps."

"Oh my goodness so you got a lot of exercises today?"

"Yeah"

The standpipe will open again in December for its winter tour.