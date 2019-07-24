Thomas Hill Standpipe open Wednesday for summer tour

More than 700 people saw Bangor and beyond from new heights Wednesday. That's because the Thomas Hill Standpipe was open for its summer tours.

The standpipe was built in 1897 and is used to regulate water pressure in the city as well as store water for emergency situations.

Once you climb the 100 steps to the top, the view is well worth it.

You can see not only the Queen City, but Kathadin and the Gracie Theatre too.

Michael Nickerson, Bangor Water District, said,

The Thomas Hill Standpipe is open four times a year-once per season. Their next tour is in October. For more information, visit,

https://www.bangorwater.org/about-us/thomas-hill-standpipe/