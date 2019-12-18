Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor opens for winter tour

You don't need a plane to view Bangor from different heights.

You can walk up more than 100 steps at the Thomas Hill Standpipe to see a heighten view of the Queen City.

Lots of people were out taking advantage of their winter tour Wednesday afternoon and the fresh snow really made for some beautiful scenery.

"We've come several times. We come a lot. It's beautiful. We try to take pictures whenever we come up to see the changes," said Donna Guerrette.

The next time you can see the views of Bangor and beyond from the 122 year old water tower will be in the spring.