Thomas College student killed in crash Sunday, officials believe he was texting while driving

A Thomas College student was killed in a crash in Richmond Sunday night.

Officials believe he was texting while driving...

According to State Police 22-year-old Antonio Martinez lost control of the pickup truck he was driving north on interstate 295 around 9:30. The truck flipped several times before coming to rest in the breakdown lane. A passerby discovered the vehicle around 4:30 Monday morning. Investigators say Martinez was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. He died at the scene. Police don't think speed or alcohol were factors.

Martinez lived in Waterville while he attended college.