Thomas College hosts online commencement ceremony

While an in person ceremony was impossible, Thomas College was still able to celebrate their graduating class this morning.

The school hosted a special online commencement ceremony, where graduates could watch from home as a variety of guest speakers, including Susan Collins, Angus King, and Janet Mills, gave speeches congratulating them.

The ceremony was available on live stream from the school's Facebook and Youtube accounts.

The online commencement was a way for students and faculty to celebrate their achievements.

"The pandemic may have taken away the manner in which we celebrate and honor your accomplishments, but it will never take away or diminish in anyway the pride and joy with which we celebrate your accomplishments today," said Laurie Lachance. the President of Thomas College.

The school hopes to hold an in-person commencement next year.