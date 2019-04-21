Thomas College hosts Kids and Cops event

On Saturday Thomas College hosted its annual Kids n' Cops event...

Area children were invited to the free event to meet and greet law enforcement officers, check out their equipment and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt.

Thomas College hopes the event bridges the gap between kids and law enforcement.

Local police departments, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and more attended.

"It's overall important for all these kids so they get accustomed to seeing police officers in the town so that they know cops aren't the bad guys, they don't see them as that they can feel comfortable talking to them."

"We want the public and especially the kids to know that if they see the police we are there to help them and we are there to assist them and we are not big and scary. We are people too."

Thoams College hopes to keep hosting the event for many years to come.