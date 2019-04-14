Thomas College hosts Dirty Dog Mud Run

Folks got down and dirty at Thomas College for the annual Dirty Dog Mud Run.

More than five hundred people registered to run in the 5K 14-obstacle race hosted by Thomas College.

"It's a great event for the community to come out and play in the mud, for our students to both race and run and volunteer and see and be a part of a community event that is a little bit bigger then what they would normally see on campus."

Some of the obstacles included flipping tires, walking on logs and climbing up muddy hills.

"Very muddy. I almost slipped a couple of times but I didn't break any bones. It was great."

All proceeds go directly back to buying new outdoor activities for the students.

"We take what everybody brings in today and we turn it into some new events for our students in the fall. So we bought an ice rink, we bought mountain bikes and staying with the mud theme and things they can do outside, obviously, the mud doesn't get muddy on the ice rink but it gets them outside in the winter."

The run is fun for the whole family, with a kids race, food trucks, a beer tent, and a DJ.

"I went real hard, lost a shoe. I had a really great time, I lost two actually. Lost two, only found one. It was great. I ten out of ten recommend."

Thomas students could be seen cheering on folks on the course and even competing themselves.

"So they get to volunteer, they get to race and then when they come back in the fall there is something new and they know their efforts and this race helps create that for them."

Thomas College hopes to keep hosting the event for many years to come.

"I loved it. Actually having mud today was awesome so it was a lot of fun to get down and dirty in it."

