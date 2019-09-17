Thomas College dedicates School of Education to philanthropists

Thomas College has dedicated its School of Education to two generous benefactors.

The college honored Peter and Paula Lunder during a ceremony Monday.

Since 2002, the couple has invested more than $5,000,000 and made a donation four years ago that helped the college establish the Center for Innovation in Education.

The Lunder School of Education offers the first of its kind three-year accelerated bachelor's degree in early childhood, elementary, and secondary education.

College officials say the program reduces the cost of college by over

25% and helps put more teachers into Maine's workforce sooner.

