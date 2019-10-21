Former presidential yacht brought up to Belfast for restoration

The former presidential yacht "Sequoia" has come to Belfast to be restored.

The yacht served presidents Herbert Hoover through Gerald Ford.

The boat traveled up the coast and arrived in Belfast Monday afternoon.

The ship has been locked up in a legal battle for years and is now owned by Equator Capitol Group which wants to see it returned to its former glory.

The restoration work will be done by French and Webb.

"I feel like this boat has such rich history. It's a piece of Americana treasure that we, needs to be saved. It's literally the floating White House, and thank goodness we have an owner that's really thrilled about restoring this and bringing it back to its former glory," said the Project Manager Todd French.

The ship's arrival brought dozens of onlookers to the shore.

"We came down because this is part of history. I'm a little shocked the U.S. doesn't have a presidential yacht anymore, but it's great it's coming to Belfast to get worked on," said Dana Murch of Belfast.

"The fact that it's come to Maine to be restored is a pat on the back for everyone who works in Maine and tries to do their best," said Becky Barnes of Mariaville.

The project workers will actually build a warehouse around the boat this coming Spring.

There will be windows so the public can view the progress.

The project managers say they expect the ship to be back at sea within the next four years.

