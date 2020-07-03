This Independence Day, what does 'patriotism' mean to those in the Maine National Guard? Part 1

Soldiers and airmen serving in the Maine National Guard are more than just their uniform.

As we near Independence Day, TV5 caught up with a few of them about why they chose to serve their country and what true 'patriotism' means to them.

Independence Day celebrations may look a little different this year depending on where you are.

For some men and women serving in the Maine National Guard, it will be a change of pace.

Some have their first Fourth of July off in years.

Whether overseas or at home, the hard-working soldiers and airmen serving have many responsibilities.

"We deal with dispatching aircraft, deployers, redeployments, fires, security incidents -anything that has to deal with all of our assets we sort of have our hands in,” explained TSgt. Kyle Eaton of the Maine Air National Guard.

They say they're proud to know they're making an impact locally, across our country, and around the world.

"When you think of our original patriots and what they fought for, to have a legacy of fighting to maintain that. That's something that is really special and I don't take it for granted,” said TSgt Thomas Bard of the Maine Air National Guard.

We asked each one what true patriotism means to them.

By definition it's rigorous support for one's country.

To these men and women, it's that and so much more.

"It's not looking for that call but being mentally and physically prepared when that call comes and having a true understanding the sacrifices, not just that the service members have, but the families have also when that call does go through,” said SFC Kyle Patterson.

Some believe true patriotism starts here at home.

"Anything you can do, even voting is patriotic. It's more than waving a flag and drinking beer on the 4th of July, it's giving back to your hometown,” said Eaton.

"Every day I get to wake up and on one side of my chest I have the greatest team in the world that I represent, and on the other side of my chest I have the family name, "said Bard. “I don't take that lightly. It's an honor to be able to put on the uniform every day and seeing the flag just embodies that is special about this country."

"It kind of reminds me of the pride in your hometown and that sacrifice that you make to make things better for everybody else,” Eaton explained.

"What I see is the best creed that has ever been thought of and people who want to work towards fulfilling that creed. That is, that everybody is created equal. We have opportunity,” said SrA Nina Zagvazoina of the Maine Air National Guard. “We have rights that exist before government and that we want to protect the way of life that really honors that and strives to make that a reality for everybody."