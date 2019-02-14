Thirteen flu deaths reported in Maine so far this season

Officials say thirteen people in Maine have died from the flu so far this season with four deaths in the past week.

The flu is now considered widespread across the state.

The youngest person to die from the flu this season was 40, with the average age being 72.

Last season was one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent years.

Almost 300 Mainers have had to go to the hospital due to flu this season, but officials say last year at this time, that number was nearly triple that.

Health officials urge those who are sick to stay home from work or school.