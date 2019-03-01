ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Connor Archer, Founder and CEO of The Courageous Step project was a guest on our Morning News to discuss the third annual fun day comes up on Friday March 8th and Saturday March 9th.
The games will take place at Orono High School starting from 4:00 -8:00 pm on Friday March 8th and 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Saturday March 9th.
Third staging of Unified Basketball Fun Day set for two days at Orono High School
By News Desk |
Posted: Fri 9:24 AM, Mar 01, 2019
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Connor Archer, Founder and CEO of The Courageous Step project was a guest on our Morning News to discuss the third annual fun day comes up on Friday March 8th and Saturday March 9th.