Third presumptive positive COVID-19 case confirmed by CDC in Maine

Officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced a third presumptive positive test for the coronavirus in Maine on Saturday.

According to Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long, the individual is a woman in her 40's from Cumberland County who came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to three in Maine.

The CDC also said there are now three preliminary presumptive positive tests under review, up from one Friday.

Officials said preliminary presumptive positive tests are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs. Preliminary presumptive positive tests are then sent to the Maine CDC for review.

Those deemed presumptive positive by the Maine CDC are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah is scheduled to be available at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the Department of Health and Human Services with more information on these cases.

The latest case comes after Gov. Janet Mills announced the first positive test on Thursday, involving a woman in her 50s from Androscoggin County.

A second presumptive positive test involving a man in his 50s who lives in Cumberland County was announced by health officials Friday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath, and lower respiratory distress.

Individuals who exhibit those symptoms are advised to contact medical providers before going to a health care facility. Medical providers will make initial determinations about who should be tested.