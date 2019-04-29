Third casino proposed for Maine

A third casino could be coming to Maine.

Lawmakers discussed a bill Monday to allow the four federally recognized tribes in the state to jointly open a casino.

It would include both slots and table games.

The state would receive 25% of the slot income, which would go towards K-12 education. 16% of table game income to go towards the general fund.

"The commercial casinos in Maine -- one is with a group out of Pennsylvania, the other is a group in Europe," said bill sponsor Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland. "So that money is leaving the state and is going to stockholders and owners of the company, whereas the money that the tribes would earn if they had this would go directly to economic development, fighting healthcare disparities, education, and environmental cleanup."

Maine's two existing casinos are located in Oxford and Bangor.