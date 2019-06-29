Saturday evening was the third annual Taste of Ellsworth event in front of City Hall.

The event has local food vendors, live music and will go until 10 p.m Saturday night.

The event is to raise funds for Heart of Ellsworth, an organization dedicated to improving the town

"This event is part of Ellsworth's largest fundraising event per year. And we are an organization that sort of champions downtown through economic development and community development. So we are sorta working in tandem with the community and the municipality trying to make Ellsworth a better place to live be," said Cara Romano, Executive Director for Heart of Ellsworth.

The event is well equipped for any evening rain.

You can also purchase tickets at the event for $40.