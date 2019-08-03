Third annual Riverwalk Festival in Newport

The third annual Riverwalk Festival took place today in Newport.

The festival, put on by the town offered food and live music.

As well as pony rides, an obstacle course, and many other free activities for kids.

The town believes this festival is a great way to get people outside and not have to spend money.

"Well we've gotten really really focused on children's events, all free. That's our mission statement. We keep all the children's events free. Businesses around here have been wonderful. Donating money, donating their time, so we've just kinda created this day for Newport in this beautiful park," said Debra Ricker, an organizer for the event.

The festival also had a parade, a cornhole competition, and a chili cook off.