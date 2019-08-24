Second annual Pig Roast for Protection aims to end domestic violence

The second annual Pig Roast for Protection was held earlier this afternoon in Greenville, which aimmed to raise money to help end domestic violence.

Vance Ginn, the father of Stephanie Gebo who was killed in a domestic violence situation in 2015, is now looking to make change.

Ginn has begun supporting electronic monitoring ankle bracelet programs in the state, which would give law enforcement as well as victims of domestic violence the ability to know where their previous offenders are through satellite monitoring.

"So I'm just trying to get a little more protection, put some more tools in our officers tool belt. 50 percent of all homicides in the state of Maine is through domestic violence. There's not enough being done to keep track of them. I mean that's just my own opinion, we have to know where they are. If they're going to go after the victim and cause problems we wanna know ahead of time," said Ginn.

"Vance and his family have dove in, they deserve some kind of award for being as tenacious as they have been. In spite of all the obstacles, in spite of the fact that they're doing it all alone. There's no big organizations that are trying to help push this," said Arthur Jette, the head of the Maine Parents of Murdered Children.

To help raise funds for the programs, Ginn held a pig roast.

"It all boils down to trying to make the community aware of these programs do exist and being utilized all over the country and they are saving lives," said Jette.

The event had plenty of food and games, as well as a silent auction.

Ginn believes supporting programs like these will leave a lasting legacy of his daughter.