Snowmobilers gathered in Hermon to participate in fifteen divisions of races. Sleds aged twenty-five years or older.

Byron Ogden, the club's trail master, said "The turnout has been awesome. Our parking lot is full, the grand stands are full. We're just very pleased. Everything has been smoothly run. The track is fantastic."

And the fun doesn't end when the snow is gone. In August, the club is already looking forward to hosting drag races.