Thinking takeout for Mother's Day? Call ahead!!

Have you decided what to get for mom this Mother's Day weekend?

Aside from a snow shovel, maybe you're thinking takeout.

Many locations are offering great deals for mom.

At the Sea Dog restaurant in Bangor, it's two lobsters and a 6-pack of their favorite beer for 30 bucks.

The general manager does have some advice to make sure the family isn't waiting at the curb.

"Make sure you pre-order her dinner or her lunch ahead of time," said GM Bert Follero. "We will also be giving out special gifts on Mother's Day with every order."

The Sea Dog has added to their takeout offerings - now expanding to a delivery service too.

