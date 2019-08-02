Things get magical at Maine Discovery Museum's Unicorn Day

Things got a little magical at the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor today.

'Unicorn Day' featured activities themed around the mythical horned horse.

Each activity was designed to spark creativity and imagination.

Kids decorated light up unicorn jars, crafted unicorn headbands, and mixed up color changing lemonade.

We spoke with some of the kids as they worked on the light up jars.

Three year old Anna was very excited. "I like unicorns. I ride on them."

Ruby was there because she's a big fan of them. "Because they're so colorful."

Eight year old Isabella knew her facts. "Unicorns are magical. They have rainbow hair."

She has plans to put her unicorn twinkle light jar to good use. "I'm going to use it in the night time as a night light."

If you missed out on Unicorn Day, the museum is holding Mermaid Day on August 5th.

It's recommended for ages 3 and up.