Things To Know When The Power Goes Out

If this latest storm has left you and your family without power, the Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency has some safety advice.

They say one of the most important safety tips is to only use generators outdoors and away from windows.

You'll also want to prepare an emergency kit throughout the year so you don't have to go buy everything at the last minute.

It's also very important to be aware of those that may need help during a power outage.

"Well certainly we want to make sure that people are reaching out to family, friends and neighbors that would be in need of immediate assistance. Whether that's mobility issues, transportation issues, or they're dependent upon electronic medical devices. Knowing those people, reaching out to them, offering them assistance, that's the best way to take care of our friends and family." Says Bradley Nuding, Deputy Director of the Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency.

For more safety tips and how you can prepare for the next storm, visit ready.gov