There's still time to sign up for this year's Epic Finale 5K

Runners who want to get in one final 5K before the end of the year, should head to downtown Bangor Sunday morning.

The 14th annual Epic Finale 5K begins at 10 a.m.

Nearly 100 runners are expected at this year's race.

"It's going to be really a runners dream,” said Brad Ryder, owner of Epic Sports. “At the end of December to have weather in the 30's and to not have to worry about snow, sleet, and rain, it's going to be great."

Online registration has closed.

However, folks can register on Sunday at the race starting at 8:30 a.m.

