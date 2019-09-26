There's a fundraiser to help the Bangor Humane Society

People are stuffing a car full of supplies to help the Bangor Humane Society.

The "Fill the Atlas" campaign runs through Friday.

A donation of anything to help animals at the shelter will be accepted.

Those items will then be taken to the Paws on Parade event on Saturday.

When you donate, you'll be entered to win a $150 detailing package from Darling's Volkswagen.

"Every little item helps, whether it's one dog toy or an entire box full of food, it's all going to help our animals. It helps lower the cost for us to have those expenses. We spend over two hundred thousand dollars a year just on vet care. So it allows us to redirect actual monetary funds to those when we can get In-Kind donations of other supplies, said Stacey Coventry, Director of Public Relations.

For more information on either event, go to bangorhumane.org.