Theater arts event for youth held in Newport

Lights...camera...action!

That was the name of the game in Newport Thursday as students from all around the state have come together to learn about theater arts.

The annual event was started at the suggestion of a parent, and has grown so much that this year 200 kids are taking part.

The day was filled with workshops for different ages, with performances at the end of each session.

Organizers say it gives the youngsters a chance to express themselves, but there is so much more they take home with them.

"I think the biggest thing is a sense of self confidence- that opportunity to stand up there, and not ever think that they could do that in front of 200 people, and they get up, and they do it. And how that just makes them feel so..." "...empowered." "Empowered, that's a great word." "It's more than just theater and singing and dance, it's really about how this is going to carry across into the rest of their life, and how they look forward to this every year, and how they can bring that back to school with them when it comes to reading in front of their peers and really is more than just theater and music."

Organizers say about 40% of the students who attend are provided scholarships so that anyone who wants to be part of it can be.

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.nokomislightscameraction.com/