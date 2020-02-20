The voice of the tournament in Bangor

A tournament basketball game can be a noisy scene.

If you have questions about what's happening, there is someone there to explain..

That's the job of the public address announcer.

"I've done this for over 20 years and probably average working 20 sessions, so a lot of games."

Becky Bubar is one of the announcers for tournament games.

"There's something about here in Bangor to it's a destination for people to come and watch good entertaining basketball," she said.

Over the years, Becky says she has come to realize just how important her role is.

"I think that's why we take pride in trying to get the names right and said correctly. Trying to get every sub in at the end of the game. Try to get their names. I love kids, young people and older people who come up and said, Becky, you said my name, and I remember that."

One of those names belongs to Dexter's Nathan Richards.

"It feels great," he said. "I want that name to be called a little bit more."

"Coming from a small town in Aroostook County, it's really neat because now I get to see the children and grandchildren of people that I went to school with," said Bubar. "You get to see people over the years that come back. This is a meeting place where people love to come and just see each other. That is why it is so unique."

