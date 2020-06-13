The people of Unity unified to celebrate their graduating seniors



While a traditional graduation was impossible, Mount View students were still able to march in their cap and gowns as a crowd looked on.

The parade was organized by parents and the school, with vehicles provided by the fire and police departments, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of graduation.

Organizers knew that a celebration like this was important for celebrating their achievements and giving the class some happy memories.

"This is the culmination of their education, and we wanted to make sure the culmination of their education means something to them. And we want them to look back in fifteen, twenty years and say, "We know we celebrated right," said Zachary Freeman, the principal at Mount View High School.

The school hopes to move back to a traditional graduation next year.