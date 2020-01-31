Nonprofit "Home Care for Maine" to close

More than 350 people will lose their jobs as a nonprofit that has served older adults in the state for 25 years is closing its doors.

"Home Care for Maine" is based in Farmingdale.

We're told they will shut down in April, citing financial challenges as the reason.

The organization has offices around the state and has provided services to nearly 600 aging Mainers.

They say the increase in the minimum wage and lack of workers has contributed to this decision.

Mainecare reimbursement rates have not changed, according to the group's leadership, causing unsustainable financial losses.