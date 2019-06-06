Trial for Maine man accused of killing stepfather begins

The murder trial for James Peaslee began Thursday in Houlton.

Peaslee is charged in the death of his stepfather, Paul Hilenski, who was found dead in his Bridgewater home in January of last year.

The victim's son, Paul Hilenski, Junior, testified that he installed a security system at his father's home.

Houlton Attorney Phillip Jordan told the court notice was issued in 2016 for James Peaslee to not trespass at Hilenski's home.

A video played in court showed a person walking up to a door, knocking, then holding up a gun which they fired.

When the court saw the video, Sheriff Shawn Gillen testified quote, “I know that to be James Peaslee. Those are his facial features.”

“He opened the door to his residence and was shot in the check at point blank range. He was shot by that man, the defendant James Peaslee who was his stepson."

"Just because this is a tragedy doesn't mean that the man who is sitting here in the courtroom today is responsible."

The trial continues Friday.