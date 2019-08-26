The historic Windsor Fair is now underway

The Windsor fair is underway with activities for all ages.

The fairgrounds are open each day through Labor Day.

Since 1888, organizers have filled acres of land in central Maine with traditional events.

"It's a sense of community. It teaches the kids that they can do anything they set their minds to. They come down here, they do the 4-H, they do the games, they do the riding, and they get to meet people. It always turns into a big family reunion for the fair," said Game Manager, Michelle Guimond

There are plenty of fun events planned for the coming days including harness racing, a monster truck competition, and truck and tractor pulls.

To learn more, visit windsorfair.com.