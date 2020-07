The deadline for small businesses to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program has been extended.

Senator Collins, a co-sponsor of the original bill, made the announcement today.

Originally the deadline was June 30th, but has now been pushed back until August 8th.

Small businesses now have an additional month to apply for the loan.

Since early April, approximately 27,000 small businesses in Maine have received more than 2 point 2 billion dollars in loans.