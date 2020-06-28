The city of Portland steps up reopening guideline enforcement

The city of Portland reminded businesses on Saturday that state reopening guidelines must be followed.

This comes after receiving multiple violation reports from the Wharf Street area.

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed crowds of people not social distancing and not wearing masks.

In a post, the city said "Following multiple reports of violations from the public, the City will have two code enforcement officers plus the police department on Wharf Street tonight to enforce the state's reopening plan."

According to city officials, if the regulations are not followed by businesses then the City will be forced to eliminate outdoor dining on Wharf Street and in other areas in which violations are found.