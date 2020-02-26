The annual Polar Dip at Camp Capella will take place this weekend

How about a dive into icy waters to start off your weekend.

The 13th annual Polar Dip is set for Saturday, February 29th at Phillips Lake in front of Camp Capella.

It's a fundraiser for the camp, which provides experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

Registration starts at 11am and the jump begins at noon.

All the money collected will help cover some of the costs for campers this year.

"Either you've been a jumper and you're there and you're excited about it, the cold water means nothing to you. Or, you're a first time jumper and they're pretty easy to spot because they're the ones that are walking around looking a little nervous, not knowing what to expect. The typical phrase that I hear is that people are cold for a few minutes, but it warms their heart for a long time to know that they're helping raise money to send a kid to camp," said Camp Capella Executive Director, Harvey Chesley

If you cannot find any spots to park near camp, you can park at the Lucerne Inn and a shuttle will take you to the event.

To learn more you can visit their Facebook page or go to campcapella.org.