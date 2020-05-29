The Yellow Tulip Project holds virtual event

People from all walks of life came together Friday to send a message of hope to the Bangor community.

The Virtual Hope Day was hosted by the Yellow Tulip Project..

May is Mental Health Month.

Folks with The Yellow Tulip Project wanted to let the community know they are not alone during the pandemic.

The virtual event featured musicians, speeches and past performances.

Yellow tulips can be seen planted all around the Bangor area.

“We need to be able to talk about it, we need to be able to share our stories and we need to be there for each other. The more that people understand how many of us live with different mental illnesses and how much it effects everyone's lives the more likely we are to get our needs met.”

To see the full video visit The Yellow Tulip Project on Facebook.