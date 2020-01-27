The Warren Center opens Monday at former Bangor call center

Workers at the former Verizon Call Center in Bangor would listen and speak to customers concerned about their wireless service.

Now, the building is again incorporating technology and talk.

Joy Hollowell shows us the new home of The Warren Center for Speech and Audiology, which officially opened Monday.

For nearly 60 years, The Warren Center has provided speech and audiology services in Bangor. They began downtown then in 2011, moved to Penobscot Community Health Center. Now, The Warren Center has its own space directly downstairs from the new pediatrics practice which opened in November on Telcom Drive.

"We know that one of the barriers sometimes for families going to speciality services is a different location," says Clinical Director Nicole Duncan. "As they walk down from seeing their pediatrician, they can see our clinic."

The Warren Center treats all ages starting when patients are just a few weeks old.

Additional sound suites will hopefully cut down on wait times for appointments.

"We know there's a demand for speech evaulations in the community, and we'd really like to grow that service a little bit here," says Duncan.

New technology will enhance diagnostic abilities for the center.

"For people who have undergone major medical treatments such as cancer, we have the ability now to test extended high frequencies for them because we know that's an area that can be impacted by certain types of medications," Duncan explains.

The speech wing of the center was donated by Robert and Mary Beth Allen. Dr. Allen is the retired executive medical director for PCHC.

"Mary Beth Allen is of course a professor at the university part time before she retired, and she is disfluent herself, and this is for her," says Peggy Clark, Speech Language Pathologist for The Warren Center.

In addition, the Rudman Winchell Community Room will be open to the public, offering space for meetings, small events and gatherings.

For more information, log onto https://pchc.com/