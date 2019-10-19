The Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness for those affected

There were plenty of people in purple on the Bangor waterfront earlier in support of a devastating disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s created a sea of purple along the water.

The annual event is hosted by the Maine Alzheimer’s Association.

Around 800 people came out to show support and raise awareness about the disease.

Many of those affected by Alzheimer’s were also there to share their stories.

“Individuals with this disease are not able to speak for themselves at a point,” says Laurie Bowie, Exc. Dir. of the Alzheimer’s Assoc. “So we really need people to come out, join us on a day like this, say they care about this cause and see the breath of how this disease has impacted people.”

“This is a fantastic turnout. One of the best I’ve seen,” says Micheal Vittum, the Alzheimer’s Advocacy Chair. “We’ve had a lot of great student help for raising awareness. Absolutely beautiful here and I think we had a great community turnout.”

Organizers say this is the largest and most hopeful event they put on each year.

